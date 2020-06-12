BPCC partners with Providence House to offer workforce training

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A second wave of Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) certified job skills training classes will begin Monday, June 22 at the Providence House Workforce

Development Instructional Center.

Industrial Readiness Training (IRT) classes will be taught by BPCC instructors to give all community members and the residents of Providence House an opportunity to attend classes in downtown Shreveport.

This course will be offered Monday through Friday, June 22 – July 2, from 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm at 814 Cotton Street. The two-week IRT course will join a list of classes now being offered at Providence

House through BPCC.

The class will focus heavily on training of industrial equipment, OSHA practices, measurement and calipers, workplace ethics, and quality management. Students will be able to enroll in the course for free with scholarships covering tuition fees for all students at this time. Students who complete the course will be eligible for industrial manufacturing positions such as forklift operations, warehouse processes, assembly production, and more.

Completion of the course will give students an opportunity to learn job skills that might

not otherwise be accessible to them. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Providence House

Executive Director, Verni Howard, explains, “This workforce development program is more

important today than ever. Given the carnage of COVID-19, our community needs an

educational opportunity to gain critical skills to land high-demand, high paying jobs. This is the

best way to restore our community and individual lives.”

Additionally, enrolled participants will be offered free, onsite childcare in an effort to give students the support needed to excel. Providence House will host the grand opening and ribbon cutting presentation of the new Workforce Development Instructional Center prior to the beginning of class on June 22nd at 5pm.

For more information about classes or the Workforce Development Program, please contact Lakeisha Florence at (318) 221-7887 or email lflorence@theprovidencehouse.com.

