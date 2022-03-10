BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Community College says it is once again among the top military-friendly colleges, according to an annual ranking set to be released by G.I. Jobs magazine.

The college says it has been named a Top Ten Military Friendly School for the 2022-2023 school year. This year’s designation ranks BPCC in the top ten category overall for all community colleges in the nation and marks its 11th consecutive year to receive the prestigious distinction.

“Serving our veterans and their families is an honor for me knowing the sacrifices they have made for us,” said BPCC Veterans Resource Center Program Manager, Susan Stakes.

“I consider it a privilege to be able to provide them with the best opportunities for utilizing benefits and finding a career path for their future. The VRC provides a safe, supportive environment with staff that has extensive knowledge of the military lifestyle, state and federal benefits, and military transition. BPCC is very proud to serve our military community.”

Institutions that have received the Military Friendly School designation are evaluated using public and private data sources and responses from a survey completed by the school.

BPCC’s Veteran Resource Center (VRC) opened in 2018 in partnership with Louisiana Tech University to provide military and veteran students a central, one-stop location for obtaining essential military support services on the state and federal level. The VRC serves all military-affiliated students including active duty, veterans, Reservist, National Guard, military spouses, and dependent children.

The 2022-23 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found online.

For more information about veterans’ resources, contact Susan Stakes at sstakes@bpcc.edu or visit BPCC’s veteran services page on the college’s website.