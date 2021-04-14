BPCC to expand after realignment with CLTCC Natchitoches, Sabine campuses

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Community College will soon be expanding after realignment was approved with Central Louisiana Technical Community College.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday that BPCC will be realigned with CLTCC’s Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses.

The realignment plan will improve access to transferable general education and workforce training programs in rural communities.

BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman said, “The addition of these campuses to BPCC will allow for increased program offerings, enhanced workforce training, and expanded partnerships with K-12 and higher education institutions in our region.”

Both Natchitoches and Sabine parishes are in the 10-parish service region for BPCC. This decision by the Board will allow for increased access to the programs offered on the main campus boosting opportunities for students in these rural areas.

President of the LCTCS System Dr. Monty Sullivan said, “Today’s action by the Board of Supervisors is driven by the need to be more equitable in our program mix and delivery model as well as ensuring more students, specifically those in rural communities, have greater access to transferable and workforce training programs. Additionally, the realignment will put a greater emphasis on placing CLTCC in a better position to achieve Southern Association of Colleges and Schools accreditation”.

Beginning now and continuing in the months ahead, college leaders will be working with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to get the Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses under BPCC’s accreditation while simultaneously working with the U.S. Department of Education for various financial aid certifications.

Bateman added, “Our college community looks forward to welcoming these campuses and their students as part of BPCC’s mission and to serving the educational needs of more Louisiana citizens.”

The realignment will become effective July 1.