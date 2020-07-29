BPCC to honor 2020 graduates with drive-thru celebration

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Community College will pay tribute to its 2020 spring and summer graduates with a special drive-thru celebration.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30 on BPCC’s campus.

Graduates will drive-thru the designated route on campus, stopping to receive their official BPCC diploma cover, a congratulatory yard sign, and a BPCC face mask.

Nursing graduates will also receive their nursing pin and lamp.

BPCC officials said there will also be a designated area for graduates to take photos.

Face masks and coverings along with social distancing will be required while on the BPCC campus.

