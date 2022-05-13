BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead after crossing into oncoming traffic on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Friday afternoon.

The man was driving a full-size pickup truck southbound when he crossed into the northbound lane before crashing into an oncoming full-sized pickup truck.

The southbound truck rolled several times, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is withheld while the authorities notify his family.

The driver of the truck in the northbound lane was uninjured.

Police say the case is still under investigation. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.