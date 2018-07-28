BPD investigate shots fired in mobile home park

Bossier City Police are investigating a shots-fired incident at a mobile home park in the 6200 block of Texas Avenue.

The call came in around 10 a.m. today, and when they arrived at the scene at Pepper Point Mobile Home Park, officers found two male subjects in vehicles that had exchanged gunfire.

Although no injuries were reported, as a result of the encounter, police say there was a vehicle crash.

So far, there have been no arrests, but police are speaking with one if the men involved, and investigators have spent the day at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.