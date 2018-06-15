BPD seeks missing teen

The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who ran from a local youth shelter earlier this month.

Seventeen-year old Angel Brown ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road on June 4.

Angel is a black female, 5’7” tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. When she ran away from the youth shelter she was wearing a black colored pullover and black tights.

Angel has family in Shreveport and has been known in the past to frequent the Ville Norte Apartments just off Hearne Ave. in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street as well as the Royal Inn Motel in the 1900 block of North Market Street.

Anyone who can help police locate Angel is asked to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8665.