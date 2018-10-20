BPD: Two men involved in shooting at Horseshoe Casino knew each other

UPDATE: Bossier Police say the two men involved in a fatal shooting inside the parking garage of the Horseshoe Casino knew each other.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced deceased at the scene. Bossier City Fire Department transported the other man to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

According to detectives, the two men involved in the shooting were both employees at the casino and knew each other.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m.

The parking lot was placed on lockdown shortly after the shooting.

Police would provide no information on the gunman.

Landry tells NBC 6 News the public is not in danger, but would not confirm if the suspect is in custody.