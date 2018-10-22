BPD: Victim identified in fatal casino garage shooting; suspect facing charges

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect accused in the shooting death of a casino employee Friday night.

Jimmy Earl Hall Sr., 58, who is hospitalized at Oschner LSU Hospital, on his release will be charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Lewis Drew Reno, 48.

Both men were employees at Horseshoe Casino.

Bossier City police responded to a shooting report on the fifth level of Horseshoe Casino’s Parking garage at 9:47 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, officers found Reno and Hall suffering from gunshot wounds. Reno, of Benton, La., was pronounced dead at the scene, and Hall was transported the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit say evidence indicates Hall shot Reno in the upper body before turning the gun on himself.