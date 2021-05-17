BPPD seeks help finding runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives need your help finding a missing Bossier teenager that ran away from home a month ago.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 16-year-old Alexas Leiann Bobbitt ran away from her home on Bragg Street on April 14.

Police say Alexas is known to visit the Caddo Lake area in Oil City. She is described to be 5’1″ tall and weighs around 130 LBS. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Alexas has a nose piercing and tattoos of a rose on her shoulder and forearm. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have information on where Alexas may be should call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.