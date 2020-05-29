BPPJ to follow Gov. Edwards’ directive during next meeting due to COVID-19

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Police Jury will follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ directive not to hold public gatherings of over 10 people when it meets next week.

As provided by the Gov. Edwards’ order regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Jury will meet Wednesday, June 3 in person and by teleconference, and limited members of the public will be able to be in physical attendance.

In a statement the Police Jury said:

“In an effort to protect the public during the COVID-19 health emergency, the following

guidelines are hereby established to allow public participation to the fullest extent possible

while maintaining public safety:

To comply with the Louisiana Governor’s Proclamation 52 JBE 2020 limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people, public attendance will be limited at the meeting site. For those in attendance, the individual will be required to wait outside the courthouse and when the item for which the individual would like to provide comment, let your presence be known and you will be allowed in one at a time to make your comments. The public waiting outside the courthouse will be dispersed in accordance with current public health guidelines. In addition to the previous precautions, the meeting will be livestreamed via the Bossier Parish Police Jury Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m.

The public will also be allowed and is encouraged to send questions or comments regarding items on the agenda to be read into the record of the meeting. Questions and comments can be submitted in advance of the meeting by telephone (318) 965-2329, fax (318) 965-3703, or email to Ms. Rachel Hauser, Parish Secretary, at rhauser@bossierparishla.gov. Your name and address will be required in order for your questions or comments to be considered at the meeting.

There will be no agenda add-ons (additional items to consider) allowed at this public meeting.

The meetings will be held at 2 p.m. The voting agendas include mostly housekeeping

items, scheduling public hearings, and property standards violations.

The Jury will also vote to award bids, consider an interim appointment for Bossier Parish Constable for District 6, public hearings on plats, scheduling public hearings, and various other business items.

The full texts of the agendas will be available on the police jury website at

www.bossierparishla.gov.

