BPPJ vote latest step toward Willis Knighton development of old Palmetto Country Club

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Police Jury passed a unanimous vote on Wednesday that they say could mark the beginning of what will eventually be multi-million dollar development at the former Palmetto Country Club in Benton.

Jury members agreed to participate in spending equal halves on the cost of a drainage ditch that will help divert rainwater from Palmetto Park subdivision, sending it directly into Flat River.

“When the property was Palmetto Country Club, the design for drainage would send water winding its way through Palmetto Park. In 2009, a house across the street from the course flooded,” Parish Engineer Butch Ford told jury members. “This ditch will help prevent that from happening.”

In the release, Ford mentioned the cost of the ditch would be just over $169,000.

The parish will not be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the ditch, Ford added.

According to the statement, Ford said he and his staff would be meeting with Willis Knighton officials and engineers in the near future to discuss plans for a health care facility, the first phase of development on the property.

“They (Willis Knighton) have already written us a check for two hundred and fifty thousand dollars to help with the construction costs,” Ford said.

The parish’s participation in that project would be to construct turn lanes off Palmetto Dr.

“I think this is something we should be a part of because of the economic development potential for the parish,” said jury member Rick Avery. “This is going to be a very large project.”