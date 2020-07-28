BPSB votes to revise 2020-21 calendar, delay start of school

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish School Board voted has approved a change in the district’s academic calendar that includes delaying the first day of school for more than a week.

The original start date was set for August 12. The board voted in a special session Tuesday afternoon to push it back to August 20. View the new calendar here.

According to the district, the revision takes several factors into account, including Governor Edwards’ extension of the Phase 2 order, and will give parents more time to weigh options for their child as well as teachers more time to prepare and plan for students’ return.

Under the amended calendar, teachers will now get four in-service days prior to students’ return rather than two to prepare for virtual learning and plan for adjustments made necessary by COVID.

The revised calendar shifts the following dates:

August 14 – First day for teachers

August 20 – First day for students in grades 1st-5th

August 20 – First day for 6th-12th grades in Group ‘A’ (last names start with A-K)

August 21 — First day for students in grades 6-12 in Group ‘B’ (last names start with L-Z)

August 27 – First full day for Kindergarten

September 3 – First full day for Pre-K

No holidays would be impacted, with the exception that students would return from Christmas break Monday, January 4, 2021

The first semester would end January 15th

Students’ and teachers’ last day would be May 27

