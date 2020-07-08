BPSB: Parent survey results in, classroom instruction to begin in fall

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Schools are planning on face-to-face instruction for students for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

On Wednesday, Bossier Schools released the results from the Fall 2020 Back-To-School Survey that families recently filled out to voice their concerns and preferences related to COVID-19 and their children’s return to school campuses in August.

Some 8,550 responses were received, representing approximately 12,500

students.

Key takeaways from the survey indicate:

This feedback helped steer district leaders as they planned for what school will look like come fall 2020, in addition to guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education, Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

Subject to changes in state guidelines, and presuming Louisiana remains in Phase 2, Bossier Schools is planning:

Daily face-to-face instruction for PreK-5th grades

An A/B hybrid schedule for grades 6-12 in which students are split into groups and receive face-to-face instruction one day and virtual learning the next

The only exception is Plain Dealing High School, where all students in PreK-12th will attend daily for instruction.

Complete results can be viewed at bit.ly/BPSBSurvey.

Once Louisiana enters Phase 3, all students in the district will return to school daily.

Bossier Schools recognizes that not all parents feel comfortable returning their child to the classroom environment and remote learning options will be offered at all grade levels via Bossier Schools’ Virtual Learning Academy.

Bossier Strong Start, a fully detailed reopening plan, will be released the week of July 20.

Please read the letter from BPSB to families in the district:

July 8, 2020

Dear Bossier Schools families,

We want to take this opportunity to thank you for participating in the parent survey to better assist Bossier Schools as plans are made for the 2020-21 school year. Your voices are important because they give us a better understanding of your family’s needs and concerns, and help us make informed decisions as we move forward.

While we had all hoped to have COVID-19 in our rearview mirror at the start of the new school year, that is simply not the case and the district is faced with making challenging decisions amid an ever-changing global pandemic. It will not be as easy as pushing the reset button, but let us assure you Bossier Schools is committed to the work ahead. Our main goal is to get children back in school, while making their re-entry as safe as possible. We also realize there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Bossier Schools is listening and shares your belief that instruction is best delivered in a daily classroom setting, yet much depends on the phase Louisiana is in when school begins August 12. Our state is currently in Phase 2, which places 50-percent limitations on group sizes and school bus capacity, and even when the state moves to Phase 3, there is a 75-percent limit.

We recognize child care is a real concern among many parents with younger students. While it will be a challenge, Bossier Schools is working within guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Education and Louisiana Department of Health to provide daily face-to-face instruction for PreK-5th grades.

While everything about the “normal” elementary school routine will look different, we feel it can be achieved through static grouping, social distancing, altering breakfast/lunch schedules and staggering class rotations to the maximum extent possible. Bossier Schools cannot do this alone, though, and will need our community’s help throughout Phases 2 and 3. We will have to lean heavily on parents who are able to provide transportation for their children, both to and from school, at least until the state emerges out of Phase 3. This will help create room for those students in need of bus transportation.

An A/B schedule will be implemented for grades 6-12 if the state remains in Phase 2 at the start of school. Students will be divided into groups that will receive face-to-face instruction one day and virtual learning at home the next. The only exception is Plain Dealing High School, where all students in PreK-12th will attend school daily for face to face instruction.

Once Louisiana enters Phase 3, all students will return to school for daily instruction. Again, parents’ assistance is needed to provide transportation for their child, if possible, throughout both Phases 2 and 3.

Of course, Bossier Schools recognizes not all parents feel comfortable with their children returning to the classroom environment at this time and remote learning options will be offered at all grade levels. Applications to attend Bossier Schools’ Virtual Learning Academy will be available after students have registered at their zoned school. Student registration is July 31-August 7.

It is our desire to communicate to parents how best to prepare for what currently lies ahead and the district will release its fully detailed Bossier Strong Start reopening plan the week of July 20. It is important to note as the coronavirus crisis continues to be a fluid situation, state guidance that school districts must follow can also change, and so may Bossier Schools’ plans as August draws closer. A helpful resource is Strong Start 2020, which includes guidelines and best practices for school districts, released by the Louisiana Department of Education. It is available at www.louisianabelieves.com.

Please know we appreciate your partnership, support, and patience and we will keep you updated as Bossier Schools receives more definitive information. We are Bossier Strong and will continue to work through this together.

