BPSB issues reminder about COVID-19 guidelines as cases rise schools

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Schools sent a message to parents Thursday with a reminder about CDC guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19, after more than 100 new cases were reported since last week among students and staff.

The latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health released Wednesday showed 91 new student cases and 19 staff and faculty cases were reported during the week ending Jan. 31.

“It is hard to believe the school year will end in just over three months. Despite a pandemic, Bossier Schools started strong and it will take all of us working together to end strong, and that means protecting ourselves and others,” the school board said in the message.

“We all look forward to end-of-year celebrations, but large group gatherings after school hours put those at risk. In an effort to ensure the school year culminates with the celebrations we all look forward to, please continue to act out of an abundance of caution by avoiding activities where it is difficult to socially distance.”

Important Ways to Slow the Spread:

Wear a Mask To protect yourself and others and stop the spread of COVID-19

Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from others who do not live with you. Avoid Crowds The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. Avoid poorly ventilated spaces Avoid indoor spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors as much as possible. If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. Wash your hands often Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover coughs and sneezes

Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit.

Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Monitor Your Health Daily

Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.

Take your temperature if symptoms develop.

Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.