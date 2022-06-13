BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office held a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning, adding new deputies to their ranks.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington gave the Oaths of Affirmation at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

“We are glad that you chose to work with us,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Out of all the agencies and other employment opportunities available, we are honored that you decided to come and serve with us.”





New BPSO deputies and correction officer

Cecily Moody – deputy

Danny Hatcher – deputy

Joseph Hammersla – deputy

Shaynekqua (Shay) Taylor – correction officer in Plain Dealing (not pictured)

David Walls – Bossier Parish Courthouse

BPSO is still seeking individuals that want excitement in the workplace and are willing to make a difference in the community. Anyone wishing to become a deputy must be at least 21-year-old to apply, and corrections officers must be at least 18-years-old.

Schedule a test to start the process of joining the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team by contacting the Human Resources Department at (318) 965-3459.