BPSO: Beware of fake news regarding coronavirus

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking people to beware of “Fake News” regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

BPSO says they have encountered posts from accounts on Facebook claiming there has been a curfew put in place in Bossier City, and that there is a ban on people coming into the Parish.

BPSO says both of those are fake news.

They are also asking the public to help dispel rumors and fake news and to not spread information that has not been verified.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.