BPSO conducting emergency drill Wednesday morning

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a emergency preparedness drill Wednesday morning at the Bossier Central Library on Becket Street.

The drill will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Deputies will work alongside officials with the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as well as Bossier City Police, to test the library staff with hazard threats in three different scenarios, to include an active shooter situation.

Deputies say this is not a drill to test response of first responders, but rather test the policies and procedures of the library staff and management.

The Bossier Parish Central Library staff has been training with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and BOHSEP over the past months in preparation for the drill.

Due to the drill, the library will open at 9 a.m.