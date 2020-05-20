BPSO “Cuffs & Hoses” blood drive exceeds goal amid critical shortage due to pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the “Cuffs and Hoses” blood drive they hosted Wednesday was a huge success, with more donations than they had set for a goal.

The sheriff’s office had hoped to gather at least 26 pints of blood LifeShare Blood Centers during the annual drive and ended up with 36.

The successful drive comes at a more critical time than ever because several blood drives have had to be canceled due to the stay at home order, but deputies and community members stepped up Wednesday.

Bossier Sheriff Deputy Thomas St. Pierre was among them.

“To help the community in any way that we can and it helps save lives when you donate your blood,” said St. Pierre.

“It helps everybody, in one way or another, in the whole community, because if someone has a car wreck tonight and there’s no blood, they can possibly pass away. Where, if it’s there for them, it won’t be so dire,” said former Bossier Sheriff Deputy Frances Kilgore, who also showed up to give blood.

Kilgore says donating blood is very personal, so when she gives it means something.

“I’ve been giving blood every time I can since my brother was diagnosed with cancer and he passed away in 2011. It makes me feel like I accomplished something, that I did something good.”

Lifeshare says just one blood donation can save up to three lives, and it only takes 20 minutes of your time.

“A teaspoon of your blood can save a baby’s life. So, we constantly need blood 365 days a year,” said Michelle Anthony, Account Manager with LifeShare Blood Center Shreveport.

“It is important we have surgeries, we have people that are cancer patients, we have people that have sickle cell, they all need blood and blood components.”

You can schedule an appointment to donate at LifeShare centers in Shreveport and Texarkana by clicking here.

