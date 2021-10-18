BPSO holds career fair, Sheriff says they’re looking for ‘good people’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Those interested in a career in law enforcement got to see the job up close and personal at Saturday’s Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Career Fair, and even got to meet the high sheriff, Julian Whittington, who was there to personally greet attendees.

People who were interested in careers with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office were even given the opportunity to sit for the entry-level police officer Civil Service service exam on the spot.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says it’s slightly understaffed head Saturday’s event to recruit “good people.”

Brigit Johnston, 19, came to the fair, held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, to get more insight on becoming a correctional officer.

Calling the fair “very educational, Johnson said the event was “actually teaching everybody like more about each type of job.”

Johnston, who currently is majoring in criminal justice at Bossier Parish Community College, said, “You’re finding out things you didn’t even know we had here. And it’s really progressing our community as a whole for people to come up here and see our protectors, our servicemen, trying to keep us safe and here’s how they have been doing it.”

But, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington was quick to say a career in law enforcement is not just for anybody and takes a special kind of person.

“You have to have a heart for it. Let’s face it, law enforcement is not the easiest job,” Whittington said. “It’s certainly not the highest paying job, although our starting salary is one of the highest in the area. But you have to have a heart for it.”

Anyone interested in a law enforcement career is asked to call the Bossier sheriff’s Human Resources Department at (318) 965-3459.