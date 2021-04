BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to become a deputy then the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office wants you on their team.

BPSO will be conducting a pre-employment test at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 14 at the Viking Drive Substation on 2510 Viking Dr.

Applicants are asked to call BPSO Human Resources (318) 965-3459 to sign up for the test.