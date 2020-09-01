BPSO: Mother, detectives seek information in finding Haughton man, missing for 14 years

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Haughton mother and detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are continuing to seek answers in the disappearance of a man who went missing 14 years ago.

According to BPSO, Clinton Nelson went missing on September 1, 2006, and he was last seen at a party near a home by Highway 8 and Ward Lane in Princeton.

Detectives say Clinton walked out of the home around 8:30 in the evening in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and a new pair of white tennis shoes.

Clinton reportedly wore some distinctive round seeing glasses with silver wire rims. He was 6’1 tall weighed about 160 pounds. He also had blonde hair and blue eyes.

BPSO says Clinton had moved down from up north to be closer to his father and to work here in the oil field industry. His mother, Carolyn Teigen, continues to actively seek answers as to what happened to her son.

“Someone has information that will help us bring closure to his family,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“Please speak up, and give us a call.”

Bossier deputies say they have led numerous searches throughout the entire parish and other areas over the years.

If anyone has any information about the case or any other missing person cases, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crimestoppers at (318) 424-4100. Your information, even though you may deem it insignificant, may just be the lead detectives need to help bring closure to a family.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.