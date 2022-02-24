BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to get the word out about a safety response drill planned for Friday at a Benton church.

The sheriff’s office and the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness say the safety response drill at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton Friday, Feb. 25 will start at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.

“This “all-hazards” approach to emergency training will have first responder representatives and church members working to improve their disaster plans and procedures,” according to BPSO.

Church staff and members will train with first responders on various aspects of disaster preparedness. People passing the church should proceed with caution when they see the emergency response vehicles surrounding the church the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind people that this is just a drill.