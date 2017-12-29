BPSO releases December stats for underage alcohol sales

Two businesses in Bossier Parish have been cited for selling alcohol to minors.

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force checked 32 stores and businesses during three different days in December for underage alcohol sales.

Thirty stores were in compliance with the law.

Two stores were not in compliance with the law and did have clerks who sold alcohol to underage buyers:

· Mini Mart, 3010 Shed Rd. Bossier City

· Outback Steak House, 2715 Village Ln. Bossier City

These 30 businesses were in compliance with the law that did not sell alcohol to underage buyers:

· Phillips 66, 202 N. Louisiana St. Plain Dealing

· Kwik Pak, 307 W. Mary Lee St. Plain Dealing

· One Stop, 109 Hwy. 2 Plain Dealing

· Outpost, 598 Hwy. 3 Plain Dealing

· Boomers Lounge, 7521 Hwy. 80 Princeton

· Rogers, 6511 Hwy. 80 Princeton

· Best Value 9011 Hwy. 157 Haughton

· Buc Stop, 201 N. Elm St. Haughton

· 4 Way Corner Store, 4482 Hwy. 157 Haughton

· Red Point, 5315 Hwy. 80 Haughton

· Valero, 2840 Airline Dr. Bossier City

· Kangaroo Express, 1980 Airline Dr. Bossier City

· Circle K, 2032 Airline Dr. Bossier City

· Food Mart, 4903 Airline Dr. Bossier City

· Willow Chute, 4721 Palmetto Dr. Benton