BPSO releases list of 2019-20 School Resource Officers

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday was the first day of school for some 23,000 students in Bossier Parish as well as for the nearly 50 deputies serving as SROs in Bossier Parish.

Below a list is attached of the 2019-2020 Bossier Parish School Resource Officers.

Bossier Parish is one of two parishes in the state of Louisiana to have such officers serving at every school in the district. Rapides Parish is the other.

“Public safety remains our top priority, and having a well-trained, fully-capable SRO assigned to all of our schools is so important,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington. “I am thankful to Superintendent Downey, parents and residents of Bossier Parish who are committed to keeping our children safe and allowing us to serve alongside the teachers, faculty and students at each and every campus,” said Lt. Bill Davis.

