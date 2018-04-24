BPSO releases video of theft of wallet left on ice machine

Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying a man they are calling a “person of interest” after he is seen in surveillance video picking up a wallet from an ice machine in Bossier City.

The video shows a man obtaining a bag of ice from the PolarMatic Fresh Ice vending machine located at 5212 Airline Drive on April 20. In the video, the man gets his ice, picks up the wallet (that does not belong to him) and brings the wallet and the ice back to his car. He appears to drop the wallet into his car before returning to the ice machine to tie the ice bag.

The man to whom the wallet belongs told Bossier detectives that he accidentally left his wallet at the ice machine, and investigators are hoping someone can identify the man in the video who retrieved the wallet.

If you recognize this man in the video or the vehicle he is driving, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Office at 965-3418.