BPSO reports downed trees, power lines

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Bossier Sheriff's Office is reporting downed trees and power lines throughout Bossier Parish, particularly in the northern part of the parish.

A tree fell on a residence in the 1200 block of Old Plain Dealing Road, though people inside were not injured.

The Bossier Parish Courthouse lost electricity around 3:20 p.m. today, and workers took shelter during the time the area was under a tornado warning.

In addition, some of the Bossier Parish school buses carrying children were sheltered in place at Bossier High School and Benton Middle School.

The BPSO will meet with other city and parish officials Thursday morning to get an update on Bossier Parish weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is predicting a few inches of rain through Thursday morning, followed by another round of heavy rains Friday and Saturday.

The systems have the possibility of tornadoes, strong winds, lightening and hail, and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington cautions people who don’t need to be out during storms to stay put in a safe area.

Bossier Sheriff's Office Communications dispatchers work 24 hours a day, and patrol deputies will be out and about throughout the day and night to keep people safe. Any emergencies should be reported to the Bossier Sheriff's Office at 965-2203 or call 911.