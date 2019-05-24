BPSO: Search for body in Red River continues

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Efforts to locate and recover the body of a man seen jumping Wednesday from the I-20 bridge on the Bossier Parish side of the Red River continue.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, search teams with the BSO Marine Patrol using sonar technology found what appeared to be a body Wednesday about 30 feet below the surface in the deep, fast-moving river where debris and whirlpools have made conditions even more treacherous.

“Because of circumstances, we weren’t able to retrieve what we thought may have been the victim, but shortly after that, we lost what we thought was him. We weren’t able to find it anymore. And so we spent the remainder of yestedrday looking for it and also today,“ said BSO Marine Patrol supervisor Lt. Billy Jones.

BSO Marine Patrol deputies were back on the river all day Thursday, along with CPSO Marine Patrol assisting, searching for the body. The Red River remains at flood levels, making the search more difficult.

“That makes it difficult, because there’s so much debris in the water where he went missing. He could easily be in some debris and we wouldn’t be able to locate him.“

Jones says they will continue their search Friday.

“We’re just gonna keep looking. We’ve looked at that area all day today. As days go on, we’ll expand our search area to a bigger broader portion of the river downstream and just keep looking ‘til we find something.“

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington urges anyone who may have seen anything on the Red River bridge on I-20, particularly just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, or knows of a someone missing, to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203. An eyewitness tells authorities that the person who jumped is described as a white male, wearing a red shirt, jeans, and a ball cap.

