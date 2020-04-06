BPSO seeks help finding missing Bossier man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Bossier City man.

According to police Logan Taylor, 21, was reported missing by his father, who the sheriff’s office says is worried about his son’s well-being.

Logan’s father says he last saw his son about a week ago. It is uncommon to not hear from him.

Taylor lives at Cash Point RV Park and was last seen wearing black wind pants, black t-shirt with an orange Carhart hoody.

Taylor is known to hang out near DiamondJacks Casino.

Anyone who has seen Logan is asked to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 and speak with Det. McKay.

