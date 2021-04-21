BPSO seeks help finding missing Haughton teen

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives need your help looking for a missing teenager out of Haughton.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keith Dewayne Kelly, 16, of the 1900 block of Red Oak Road in Haughton, was last seen on April 12 at his home.

SPSO says Keith was wearing a red Haughton High School t-shirt, khaki pants, black socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information on where Keith might be should contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318)-965-2203.