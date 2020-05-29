BPSO seeks public’s help in finding missing Keatchie woman

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Keatchie woman who reportedly went missing in the Haughton area Wednesday evening.

(Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to BPSO, 54-year-old Mary Katherine Swisher was last seen leaving a home in Haughton to head back to her home in Keatchie.

Deputies say Swisher was driving a blue Mitsubishi sedan with a Texas license plate with MDD3663 on it, and they believe she was traveling down Highway 157 near Sligo Road. Swisher reportedly has health issues.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Swisher, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

