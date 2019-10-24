BPSO set to conduct drill at Bossier Parish Courthouse

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a drill on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post released by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the event is set to happen at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Oct. 24, from 6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Authorities say there will be emergency vehicles and responders in and around the courthouse grounds conducting annual training.

BSPO also says this is only a drill, and any unusual sights and sounds during the scheduled time at and around the courthouse will be part of the drill.

