Drive sober: BPSO to hold checkpoint Friday

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold another sobriety checkpoint Friday somewhere in the parish.

While law enforcement is required to provide notice to the public about the checkpoints, they are not required to disclose the locations.

According to BPSO, the checkpoint will take place at 9 p.m. and go through Saturday morning, and will be conducted with help from troopers with Louisiana State Police.

It’s part of a grant program through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI enforcement aimed at getting impaired drivers off the roads before they cause injury or death to themselves or others, as well as to increase public awareness of the seriousness of driving while under the influence.

Drivers are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.