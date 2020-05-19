BPSO to host annual “Cuffs & Hoses” blood drive Wednesday

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is joining with LifeShare Blood Centers to host the annual “Cuffs & Hoses” blood drive on Wednesday.

at the Viking Drive Substation.

According to BPSO, the drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the rear auditorium of the Viking Drive substation.

Donors should park on the left side of the building and enter on the rear side doors.

They say law enforcement officers, firefighters, and anyone else is encouraged to donate blood, and each donor will be given a special promotional t-shirt.

“This blood drive is a wonderful opportunity our deputies and staff to step up to the plate and give blood,” Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement released Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says COVID-19 has caused a decrease in the number of blood drives and donations, but they say the need for blood continues.

“I encourage all first responders and caring members of our community to join us on May 20.”

The sheriff’s office says they are hoping for at least 26 donations, a goal they say they have met or exceeded in recent years.

“Your gift of blood can be used to help another person who is fighting cancer or sickle cell, a surgery patient, or an accident victim,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington. “Your donation could save someone’s life.”

In a PSA posted Tuesday to the BPSO Facebook page, deputies and staff made a public service announcement video to promote the special blood drive. The PSA features employees passing a ring life preserver to each other to signify how blood donors can be a lifeline to someone else by donating the “gift of life.

Donors should be 16 years or older, in good health, and meet height, weight and donor eligibility requirements. Be sure and have a good meal and increase fluids before you donate. LifeShare is also following strict hygiene and safety practices to ensure safety for donors, staff, and their blood products they collect.

Anyone can stop by Viking Drive Substation between 10 a.m. and 3 p .m. on Wednesday as a walk-in donor, or they can schedule an appointment by going to:

https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/210691.

For more information about this blood drive and others, go to www.lifeshare.org, or contact Shreveport LifeShare Blood Center at (318) 673-1471.

