“Sea of Blue:” processions planned in Bossier to honor fallen Doyline officer

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A “Sea of Blue” is planned for Thursday in honor of fallen Doyline police officer William “Billy” Earl Collins, Jr.

Law enforcement agencies are expected to come from all over Louisiana and beyond for the visitation and funeral services for Collins, who was killed in the line of duty last Friday night.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at First Bossier church in Bossier City. Following visitation, a procession of law enforcement agencies will travel east along Highway 80 with emergency lights flashing from the church to the funeral home at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Cemetery as an expression of respect and honor for the fallen deputy.

While Highway 80 will not be shut down for this procession, there will be escorts in place to stop traffic as needed at affected interactions.

Law enforcement will also join the procession from First Bossier to the graveside service at the cemetery following the funeral on Friday, which will require Highway 80 to be shut down.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Red River are working to coordinate the show of support.

“We are honored that Sheriff Parker asked us to help with the service for one of his deputies,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement released on the plans. “This is our way of showing support to all the men and women that wear the badge.”