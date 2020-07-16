BPSO: Man who fled traffic stop near Benton neighborhood captured

Deputies captured 50-year-old Danny L. Rawls of Lewisville, Texas on Thursday afternoon in the Palmetto Park subvision in Benton after the sheriff’s office says he fled from a traffic stop. (Photo: Lt. Bill Davis Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from them during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon has been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says 50-year-old Danny L. Rawls of Lewisville Texas fled the traffic stop in the Palmetto Park subdivision of Benton just before 12 p.m., prompting a search and alert for residents in the area to be on the lookout.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released details on exactly where and how Rawls was captured. He was checked out by Bossier Parish EMS

They say charges are pending.

