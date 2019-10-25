Breast cancer survivor empowering other women

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s the first of its kind business in Bossier City, created by a woman who wants to ensure breast cancer patients have the tools they need to win the battle of a lifetime.

Melody Scott is a living, walking and talking testament of the power of faith. It’s her journey with breast cancer that opened up this new chapter in her life. In 2013 she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“I knew eventually I was going to lose my hair, probably end up losing weight, gaining weight, just depends on the medicine I was going to take, but I just knew I didn’t want to die.”

When she received the news from doctors she was only 25 years old.

“I just cried to my parents and prayed together and ultimately, I just was like Lord, I’m going to fight for my life or I’m going to die trying.”

Scott had to undergo six rounds of intensive chemotherapy and 38 rounds of radiation.

“I feel like I’m a walking miracle and I feel like the Lord gave me a second chance to be that inspiration for other women that may be dealing with cancer.”

Saturday, October 26th the breast cancer survivor is holding a grand opening for Beautiful Body & More. The business provides treatments for side effects related to chemotherapy and radiation. Women can also find a mastectomy boutique. Scott is also now a certified oncology esthetician.

“The Lord allowed me to have a business to be a place of refuge for women that’s undergoing cancer treatments.”

Beautiful Body & More, LLC is located at 1907 Benton Rd – Suite 900, Bossier City, La 71111. For more information call 318-716-1507.

