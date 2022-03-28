SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is looking for mothers willing to donate breast milk to replenish Louisiana’s supply for premature babies.

Breast milk offers specific nutrients that protect premature babies from infections that could prove fatal, and it helps with their growth and development. About 13% of the babies born in Louisiana are premature.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center became a milk depot in March of 2020 to make it easier for donors. Once the milk is donated, it is transferred to the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Louisiana at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans. The milk is tested and pasteurized before it is sent to hospitals across Louisiana for premature babies.

“Many studies have shown the importance of breast milk diets for babies,” Dr. Maria Dominguez, Pediatric Neonatologist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center said. “Breastfed babies have a decreased risk of respiratory infections. They have fewer ear infections and fewer gastrointestinal infections. They also have a reduced risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).”

The Mothers’ Milk Bank of Louisiana at Ochsner Baptist has dispensed nearly 1,500 gallons of human milk across the state for babies in need since opening in 2018. The Milk Depot at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center has collected approximately 12,000 ounces of breast milk since the depot opened.

Interested mothers need to make sure they are supplying enough milk for their own child before calling 504-703-6455 for a brief interview. Following the interview, prospective donors will receive a packet in the mail to fill out and submit. Prospective donors are also required to undergo a free blood screening. Once approved, the donor will receive instructions on how to donate.