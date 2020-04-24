Chad M. Garland Tax Services
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

Briefing set for 12 p.m. on plans for fast-track mobile COVID-19 screening in NWLA

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission and LSU Health Shreveport will hold a joint press briefing on Friday to discuss the beginning of Fast Track COVID-19 Mobile Screenings throughout communities in northwest Louisiana.

The briefing is set for 12 p.m. at the David Raines Multipurpose Complex in Shreveport. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Representatives from the Caddo Parish Commission, LSU Health Shreveport, City of Shreveport and the Department of Public Health will be on hand to discuss the partnership and operations of the mobile unit.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss