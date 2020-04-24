Briefing set for 12 p.m. on plans for fast-track mobile COVID-19 screening in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission and LSU Health Shreveport will hold a joint press briefing on Friday to discuss the beginning of Fast Track COVID-19 Mobile Screenings throughout communities in northwest Louisiana.

The briefing is set for 12 p.m. at the David Raines Multipurpose Complex in Shreveport.

Representatives from the Caddo Parish Commission, LSU Health Shreveport, City of Shreveport and the Department of Public Health will be on hand to discuss the partnership and operations of the mobile unit.

