Bring your Harvey relief supplies to the Bossier City Farmer’s Market

This Saturday, the Bossier City Farmers Market will be a drop off point for Hurricane Harvey relief goods and supplies. 

They will have a special location set up where you will be able to pull right up and drop off any donations. 

Here is a list of items needed that affected area shelters have sent to us. 

Items Needed: gas/gift cards, diapers, feminine hygiene, wipes, toiletries, unused socks and undies, shampoo/conditioner, medicine(over the counter), ziplock bags, ashes of water, first aid supplies, pet food and supplies, school supplies(book bags , pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, folders). 

Recovery items needed: Crow Bars, Hammers, Duct Tape, Masks, Gloves, Trash Bags, and Cases of water

The Bossier City Farmers Market is located on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall facing I-20 and runs every Saturday thru November from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

