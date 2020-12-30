Bringing in New Year 2021: When & where citizens in ArkLaTex can light fireworks

(KTAL/KMSS) – Your local neighborhood Facebook group is as likely to be as lit as the firecrackers in the streets come New Year’s Eve. Here’s a look at the rules on when, where, and how NOT to set them off.

SHREVEPORT/CADDO PARISH:

In Shreveport, fireworks can be set off between Noon on December 15 and 10 p.m. on January 1, except for the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. on all days except New Year’s Eve, when fireworks may be sold and discharged until 1 a.m. on January 1.

In Caddo Parish, according to parish ordinance: The explosion of fireworks is prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Caddo Parish, except from June 18th through July 5th and December 15th through January 1st of each year.

During the dates fireworks ARE allowed, they may not be set off between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. EXCEPT on December 31 between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. and on January 1st of each year between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

This includes, but is not limited to: sparklers, squibs, rockets, firecrackers, roman candles, signal lights, fireworks, “or other devices or composition used to get visibly or audible pyrotechnic displays.”

BOSSIER CITY/BOSSIER PARISH:

According to the City of Bossier City, during the holiday season, Bossier City’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be sold and set off within the city limits from December 23 through January 1 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. except on New Year’s Eve when fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m.

Any person who discharges fireworks outside the designated dates and time periods can be subject to fines of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail.

When setting off fireworks keep these safety tips in mind to help prevent injuries:

Young children should never be given fireworks to handle alone. Responsible adult supervision is a must.

Always purchase fireworks from an established and reputable retail outlet.

Never shoot, aim, or throw fireworks at people or animals.

Keep a bucket of water handy for emergencies (ideal for soaking hot sparklers).

Never try to re-light fireworks that have failed to discharge. Douse all failed fireworks with water and wait 15 minutes before properly disposing.

Be aware of dry conditions. Never ignite fireworks on or near areas of dry vegetation. Doing so could spark fires.

NATCHITOCHES/NATCHITOCHES PARISH:

In City of Natchitoches (see relevant municipal code), fireworks are allowed from Dec. 15 through January 6 between the hours of 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends, with the exception of New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), when they can be used until 1 a.m. the following day (January 1).

Common sense would dictate the following, but there are laws prohibiting children from setting off fireworks, setting them off from inside a car, setting them off AT a car, and some specify they cannot be set up within a certain distance from churches, hospitals, schools, or within seventy-five (75) feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.

Penalties vary depending on where you are, but fines are generally possible for even a first offense. Fireworks cannot be set off anywhere where there is a burn ban in effect.