Broadband study: Scheduled equipment test to take place in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A scheduled equipment test will soon take place to help determine the feasibility of high-speed Internet connectivity for rural residents of Bossier Parish.

On Tuesday officials with Monroe-based US WiFi were given permission by the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s broadband study committee to mount signal transmitting equipment on the parish courthouse tower.

Receivers will be placed at selected residences in the test area to check signal strength and quality.

The testing will take place within the next two weeks. Following the testing period, parish officials plan to seek input on public interest for receiving broadband services in rural areas.

US WiFi has already received permission from the police jury install a 150-foot unmanned wireless internet pole on property just off Linton Cutoff Rd.

If the equipment test is successful, and public interest is sufficient, US WiFi plans call for a series of transmitting sites, using existing towers throughout the parish to bring broadband to all rural areas.

