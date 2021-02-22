Broadmoor Baptist donates 1,000 cases of water for distribution in surrounding neighborhoods

Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport is planning to hand out water Monday afternoon to anyone who needs it in surrounding neighborhoods.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport is planning to hand out water Monday afternoon to anyone who needs it in surrounding neighborhoods.

The Broadmoor neighborhood is one of many in the Shreveport area with little to no water pressure since freezing temperatures caused numerous water line breaks last week. The church says it has partnered with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company to distribute 1,000 cases of bottled water.

The distribution will begin at 3:00 p.m. in one of the church parking lots at 4110 Youree Drive, where a drive-through pick-up area has been set up. Cue lines will be set up running eastbound on both Atlantic Street and Ockley Drive.

“Even our church building has suffered water damage from pipes breaking,” Minister of Communications Allen Hendrix said in a statement announcing the donation and distribution plans.

“In fact, we weren’t able to have Worship Services here yesterday because our restrooms were inoperable due to water pressure. But we still want to serve our city and especially our neighbors during this time.”

The water is free but is limited to one case per car while supplies last.