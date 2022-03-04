MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Department of Public Works is repairing a damaged water main that will affect a wide area of city water customers.

The 24-inch damaged water main is located at the corner of Alvin St. and S. Carter.

Water customers may experience low water pressure and or no water as crews work to repair the break. Officials with the water department are asking that everyone please conserve water, they are also issuing a boil water advisory.

Residents that are affected should boil their water for two minutes prior to consumption. The boil water notice will remain in effect until the repair is completed.