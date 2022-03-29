SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport man building an eye-catching, bronze-sided structure on I-20 facing legal troubles in a zoning dispute with the city.

The structure, owned by Olanza Sanders, has not only drawn the attention of drivers, but it has also caught the attention of city leaders.

“I put my picture on that building. The very next day I’m on the news. City officials are contacting me now I get the stop-work order,” Sanders said.

Sanders says he has been constructing his building, “Gods of Grind Music Firm” since 2016. Court documents show that he was issued a building permit for a three-story residential structure at 1019 Pickett St. Then in the summer of 2020, Sanders added a fourth story to the building, which put his structure in violation of residential building codes.

Olanza Sanders tells his side of the “bronze building” controversy to KTAL News (Source: KTAL NBC6)

According to Sanders, when plans changed for the structure he went to the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) to get approval for a commercial build.

“I come back one day and they say hey, you don’t have to go before us. You can just go ahead and build your building. But we’ve changed your land, it’s now residential. It’s no longer commercial,” Sanders said. “So now they say you can build a house, and at that particular time I had already invested a lot of money in buying the land, purchasing the land.”

Sanders says he tried to challenge the residential zoning but was denied by the MPC Board. He claims that he went to district court and was sent back to the MPC Board to make his case.

“The history behind that was, I thought I’d be coming up to this board meeting with no opposition and I had opposition.”

Sanders will have to go before a judge on April 14. The original court date was in March of last year but deputies could not find Sanders to serve him. The city says they had to hire three private investigators to locate him and finally found him last month.

KTAL NBC 6 contacted officials with the City of Shreveport and the MPC both cited ongoing litigation and declined comment.