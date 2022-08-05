SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family.

A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.

Brooks Before and After (Source: Humane Society NWLA)

A representative with the Humane Society said that Brooks was released into their care on July 25 from the Caddo Animal Clinic, where he was on a veterinary hold.

Brooks has not fully recovered from his injuries, but his skin has grown where there were once holes caused by infection. He still needs to gain a little weight before he is ready to be adopted. HSNWLA says once he has a clean bill of health and has been neutered, Brooks will be placed with a family.