Brookshire’s 2021 Heroes Run gets new home, offers new courses

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The annual Brookshire’s and Super 1 Heroes Run will be moving to a new home.

Company officials announced Friday that the 2021 Heroes Run will now be held at the Brookshire Grocery Arena on 2000 Brookshire Arena Dr. in Bossier City.

The event, which used to be held in downtown Shreveport, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23. It will also offer new courses with runners starting at the arena, running down Arthur Ray Teague Parkway with a view of the river and circling back to the event center for a post-race celebration.

The Heroes Run will be in-person with a half-marathon and 5K races, along with a kids 1K race for ages 12 and under.

Every race participant will receive a finisher’s medal, an apparel item, free high-resolution race photos and entry into the post-race celebration. A prize purse totaling $12,000 will be awarded to top finishers within several categories for the half marathon and 5K.

Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing Trent Brookshire said, “We love our memories made running in downtown Shreveport the last several years but are so excited for our new home at the BGA with some new amazing courses that explore Bossier City. Our top priority is the health and safety of our Heroes Run participants, volunteers and spectators. We are committed to doing our part to lessen the impact and spread of COVID-19; therefore, race day may look different this year with COVID-19 guidelines, which will align with the state and CDC. Our team is dedicated to offering a safe event while including as many of our favorite race traditions as possible. With safety in mind, we are so excited to share this next generation of race-day experience with our incredible runners at our new race-day home.”

Proceeds from the Heroes Run support local military heroes and first responders in the Bossier City area. Organizations benefitting from the proceeds include the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Barksdale Air Force Base, Wounded Warrior Project, and Team Red, White, and Blue.

The official race courses will be released in early summer.

For more information and to register for this year’s event, please visit bgcracing.com.