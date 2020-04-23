Brookshire’s gives 2nd round of bonus checks to retail employees

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In recognition and gratitude of their service during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving its nearly 14,000 retail employees an additional bonus.

BCG officials announced Thursday that the second discretionary bonus, which equals up to a half-week’s pay, complements the first bonus given in March for a total of one-week’s pay. This is in addition to a temporary pay increase of $1 per hour through May 1.

The company has already invested $8 million including the first half-week’s bonus pay, increased wages for those in our stores and logistics, an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19.

BCG has also made several favorable changes to benefits including temporarily waiving co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive.

Brookshire’s Chief Operating Officer Trent Brookshire said, “I am so incredibly proud of our amazing team that continues to serve our communities with unwavering commitment every day. Our retail partners have displayed such service and sacrifice the last five weeks. Despite the long hours, high demands and ongoing challenges on our business, our employees are showcasing our core values while serving our customers and communities. It is the right thing to do to give back to our partners as they have demonstrated grit, determination, commitment and care for our customers and communities over the past few weeks.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.