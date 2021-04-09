Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods change location of drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to weather

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods have changed the location of their drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to inclement weather.
The clinic, which runs until 4 p.m. Friday, April 9, has now been moved indoors to the Bossier Parish Central Library at 2206 Beckett St.
Vaccinations are by appointment only. You can register for a vaccine appointment here.
Everyone should bring their photo ID and insurance or Medicare Part B card if applicable.
Face coverings or masks are encouraged.
