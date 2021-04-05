Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods to provide to drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods are teaming up to offer a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Bossier City.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, April 9 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena on 2000 Brookshire Grocery Arena Dr.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. You can register for a vaccine appointment here

Everyone should bring their photo ID and insurance or Medicare Part B card if applicable.

Face coverings or masks are encouraged.

LSU Health Shreveport is also holding a two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Brookshire Grocery Arena on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10.